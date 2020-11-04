ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
Incumbent Democrat Josh Shapiro is being challenged by Republican Heather Heidelbaugh.
Filed Under:2020 Election, Campaign 2020, Heather Heidelbaugh, Josh Shapiro, Local News, Local TV, PA Attorney General's Office

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The race for Attorney General has Heather Heidelbaugh in the lead.

With 73% of precincts reporting, Heidelbaugh leads incumbent Josh Shapiro 52.55% to 44.63%

