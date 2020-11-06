PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Republican candidate Timothy DeFoor has won the race for Pennsylvania Auditor General, according to the Associated Press.

With 92% of the vote in and 8,423 of 9,147 precincts reporting, DeFoor holds a 3,226,803-2,933,348 lead over Democrat Nina Ahmad.

The Associated Press has called the race for DeFoor.

