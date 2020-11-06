HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – According to the Associated Press, Democrat Josh Shapiro has won a second term as Pennsylvania’s attorney general, the top-ranking law enforcement position in the state.

Shapiro beat back a challenge from Republican Heather Heidelbaugh, a lawyer from Pittsburgh.

Shapiro is a former state lawmaker and Montgomery County commissioner. During his first term in office, he released a grand jury report into decades of child molestation by priests in the state’s Roman Catholic parishes. Shapiro is widely viewed as a likely candidate for governor in two years.

According to AP, with 94.33% of precincts reporting at 2:36 p.m., Shapiro won with 50.45% of the vote, his tally sitting at 3,321,678. Heidelbaugh had 46.76% of the vote at 3,078,568 votes.

For comprehensive coverage of all things election-related in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 Election Guide.

For live results of all election races in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 General Election results page.

GO IN-DEPTH ON SOME KEY PA RACES:

• Attorney General: Josh Shapiro (D) vs. Heather Heidelbaugh (R)

• Auditor General: Nina Ahmad (D) vs. Timothy DeFoor (R)

• State Treasurer: Joe Torsella (D) vs. Stacy Garrity (R)

• U.S. House 17th District: Conor Lamb (D) vs. Sean Parnell (R)

• State Senate 37th District: Pam Iovino (D) vs. Devlin Robinson (R)

• State Senate 39th District: Kim Ward (R) vs. Tay Waltenbaugh (D)

• State House 16th District: Mike Kelly (R) vs. Kristy Gnibus (D)

• State House 28th District: Rob Mercuri (R) vs. Emily Skopov (D)

• State House 30th District: Lori Mizgorski (R) vs. Lissa Geiger Shulman (D)

• State House 44th District: Valerie Gaydos (R) vs. Michelle Knoll (D)

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)