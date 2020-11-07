PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Incumbent Congressman Conor Lamb (D-17) has won reelection, according to the Associated Press.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb has won a second full term in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District in the Pittsburgh area.
Lamb beat Republican Sean Parnell after The Associated Press called the race Saturday. Lamb declared victory late Wednesday, but the AP had yet to call the race at the time.
Lamb became a Democratic star in 2018 when he won two races in two districts that had been hostile to Democrats. One was a special election in a district President Donald Trump won by 20 percentage points and a general election in a redrawn district against a three-term incumbent.
RELATED STORIES
Rep. Conor Lamb Declares Victory Over Sean Parnell, Race Still Not Called
Incumbent Conor Lamb Declares Victory Over Challenger Sean Parnell, Even Though Ballots Still Being Counted
For live results of all election races in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 General Election results page.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.