By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt announced Friday that 45 students have tested positive for coronavirus since Tuesday.
Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office says there are 138 students currently in isolation. There were 110 students in isolation during the last update.
There are also two new faculty or staff cases.
The University of Pittsburgh’s main campus moved to the elevated risk posture, as well as began a shelter-in-place order last weekend due to a rise in coronavirus cases.
Under the order, students should only leave their housing for classes, labs, to pick up food, exercise safely, or study in the library. They also are recommending that all group work for classes be held virtually.
“The situations on our Pittsburgh and Johnstown campuses appear to be stabilizing, but numbers are still high,” the COVID-19 Medical Response Office said.
You must log in to post a comment.