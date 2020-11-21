CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
The movie, based on an August Wilson play, was filmed in Pittsburgh.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The reviews are in for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and they are strong.

The movie, starring the late Chadwick Boseman, has received 100% positive reviews as compiled by Rotten Tomatoes.

The version of Pittsburgh native August Wilson’s play stars Viola Davis as well. There is another connection to Pittsburgh — the movie was filmed in the city in 2019.

At least one local theater will be showing it when it premieres on Wednesday: The Manor in Squirrel Hill.

Most will see it when it debuts on Netflix on December 18.

Comments