By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The reviews are in for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and they are strong.
The movie, starring the late Chadwick Boseman, has received 100% positive reviews as compiled by Rotten Tomatoes.
The version of Pittsburgh native August Wilson’s play stars Viola Davis as well. There is another connection to Pittsburgh — the movie was filmed in the city in 2019.
At least one local theater will be showing it when it premieres on Wednesday: The Manor in Squirrel Hill.
Most will see it when it debuts on Netflix on December 18.
