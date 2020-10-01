CORONAVIRUS LATEST:NFL To Reschedule Steelers Game Due To Outbreak In Titans Organization
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 18.
Filed Under:August Wilson, Chadwick Boseman, Local TV, Netflix, North Side, Pittsburgh News, Viola Davis

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Netflix has released the first images of Chadwick Boseman’s final role, which was filmed right here in Pittsburgh.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was made last summer on the North Side.

The movie is based on the play by famed Pittsburgh native and playwright August Wilson.

Boseman, who passed away just a few weeks ago following a battle with colon cancer, plays an ambitious musician in 1920s Chicago. Viola Davis stars as “Ma Rainey” alongside Boseman.

RELATED STORIES:

Netflix has set a premiere date of Dec. 18 for the film.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments