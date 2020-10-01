By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Netflix has released the first images of Chadwick Boseman’s final role, which was filmed right here in Pittsburgh.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was made last summer on the North Side.

Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a new film based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington. @MaRaineyFilm premieres December 18. pic.twitter.com/ErhrQAW4nU — Netflix (@netflix) September 30, 2020

The movie is based on the play by famed Pittsburgh native and playwright August Wilson.

Boseman, who passed away just a few weeks ago following a battle with colon cancer, plays an ambitious musician in 1920s Chicago. Viola Davis stars as “Ma Rainey” alongside Boseman.

Netflix has set a premiere date of Dec. 18 for the film.

