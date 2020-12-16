By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While Pennsylvania braces for its first major snowstorm during the coronavirus pandemic, there is concern surrounding hospitals that are still waiting for vaccines.

Pennsylvania is just hours away from the storm, which is expected to bring up to 8 inches of snow in parts of western Pennsylvania. The storm comes during the first week of the distribution of the vaccine to hospitals.

“Our team is ready to work collaboratively to address any issues that arise with vaccine transport and distribution,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press conference on Tuesday.

In Westmoreland County, an Excela Health spokesperson said it expects to get a vaccine shipment Thursday. A spokesperson with Allegheny Health Network says it expects its first vaccine shipment to also arrive Thursday and “weather-related delays are out of our control, but we are just gearing up to be ready when they do get here.”

A spokesperson at Butler Health System said Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals expect to each receive an initial 975 doses on Wednesday. Workers will get the shots Friday.

Gov. Wolf said there are plans in place to deliver the vaccines safely.

“Every agency involved in winter weather preparedness has a role to play in helping to ensure that vaccine distributions proceed smoothly and safely in the coming days,” Wolf said.

In Allegheny County, Public Works officials are getting ready for the snowstorm.

“It’s actually a little easier with less traffic. It’s more room for plows to operate. It gives them a little more space to get through their routes quicker,” said Allegheny County Public Works Deputy Director Jason Molinero.

Hospitals said they do not have concerns about dealing with any weather-related accidents or emergencies. A UPMC spokesperson said officials have emergency weather plans in place.

The Winter Storm Warning runs from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday. KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin says the impacts of the system aren’t expected to begin until Wednesday afternoon.