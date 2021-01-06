By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Former western Pennsylvania State Rep. Rick Saccone joined supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Saccone said he was in Washington, D.C. with the protesters. Members of the House of Representatives and Senate were told to shelter in place and the Capitol was placed on lockdown after protesters stormed the building.

Protesters made their way into the building as a joint session of Congress was meeting to finalize the results of the presidential election.

RELATED STORIES:

In a now-deleted video on his Facebook page, Saccone posted from the grounds outside the Capitol with the caption: “We are storming the capitol. Our vanguard has broken thru the barricades. We will save this nation. Are u with me?”

“We are trying to run out all the evil people and RINOs that have betrayed our president,” Saccone said in the video. “We are going to run them out of their offices.”

In 2018, Saccone lost by three-tenths of one percent to Democrat Conor Lamb in the old 18th Congressional District.