By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – By a vote of 282-138, the United States House of Representatives rejected the objection to the count of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes.
The vote occurred just after 3:00 a.m. on Thursday morning after the United States Capitol was evacuated when rioters entered the building.
Earlier in the morning, just before 1:00 a.m., the United States Senate rejected the objection to Pennsylvnaia’s vote by a vote of 92-7.
138 Republicans voted to object to the Pennsylvania results, which was more than the 121 Republicans that voted to object the Arizona results.
During the debate on the House floor, Pennsylvania Congressman Conor Lamb said the objections “don’t deserve an ounce of respect” which led to shouting across the aisles and two representatives nearly coming to blows in the middle of the aisle.
Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley initially raised objections to Pennsylvania’s count of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes.
