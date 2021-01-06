WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — Republican Sen. Josh Hawley says he is going forward with his objection to the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania despite the violent breach at the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The Missouri senator said he did not support violence but said the Senate should go forward with a legal process that includes his objections.

Hawley says his objections should be debated “peacefully, without violence, without attacks, without bullets.” He says he hoped lawmakers would not brush his concerns aside because of the violence earlier Wednesday, including the death of a protester inside the Capitol.

Trump has claimed widespread voter fraud to explain away his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, though election officials have said there wasn’t any.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey defended the state’s votes.

“I rise tonight to defend the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to defend the more than 6.9 million voters who voted in this election and to condemn in the strongest possible terms this attempt to disenfranchise the voters of Pennsylvania based upon on a lie,” Casey said on the floor.

Casey went on to say that Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law was passed by a Republican-controlled Legislature.

Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey also refuted claims of fraud in Pennsylvania.

“We witnessed today the damage that can result when men in power and responsibility refuse to acknowledge the truth,” Toomey said while speaking to the Senate. “We saw bloodshed because a demagogue chose to spread falsehoods and sow distrust of his own fellow Americans.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf called Hawley’s actions “shameful” in a tweet.

“Even after his actions directly resulted in a violent riot, Sen. Josh Hawley continues to lie about the election,” Wolf said on social media. “Pennsylvania had a free, fair, and secure election. That’s a fact. Sen. Hawley’s behavior is disgraceful.”

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.