HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – A Republican candidate for a western Pennsylvania state Senate seat lost her latest legal challenge Tuesday after asking a federal judge to effectively overturn a close race she lost to the Democratic incumbent.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan was under pressure to settle a fight that spilled onto the floor of the state Senate last week when majority Republicans refused to let Democratic state Sen. Jim Brewster of Allegheny County be sworn in.

Ranjan rejected the argument by Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli that Allegheny County was not justified in counting 311 mail-in ballots without a handwritten date. The county’s decision had been upheld by the state Supreme Court.

RELATED STORIES:

Those ballots helped deliver a 69-vote victory to Brewster for a seat that also includes a portion of Westmoreland County.

Last week, Democrats began shouting at Republicans on the Senate floor when majority Republicans prevented Brewster from being sworn in with other newly elected or re-elected senators. Democrats accused Republicans of a naked power grab, abusing their power and of mimicking President Donald Trump in trying to steal an election from voters.

“My colleague Senator Brewster won more votes, affirmed that victory in state courts, and had it confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of State. He’s been declared the winner more times and in more ways than should be necessary, but I believe that the matter is now unequivocally settled,” said Senate Democratic Leader Senator Jay Costa in a statement posted to social media.

“I look forward to Senator Brewster’s swearing in ceremony and watching him take the oath of office I know he will faithfully abide every day of his service.”

Senate Republicans, who control the Senate, have maintained that they have the ultimate legal authority over deciding who will take the Senate seat, regardless of a certified election result or court decisions upholding it. They have said they wanted to wait for the court decision.

The result does not change the balance of power in the Senate, where Republicans hold 28 of the chamber’s 50 seats.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)