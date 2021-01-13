By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Democrat Jim Brewster was sworn in Wednesday after Republicans refused to seat him last week.
A federal judge upheld a state Supreme Court ruling Tuesday that certain mail-in ballots were lawfully counted in Allegheny County, rejecting the claims of a Republican challenger to Brewster of McKeesport.
Judge Nicholas Ranjan, a Trump appointee, rejected Republican Nicole Ziccarelli’s claims that mail-in ballots with undated outer envelopes should not be counted, noting, “The court finds that the Supreme Court expressly held that the undated ballots at issue remain valid ballots that are properly counted under state law.”
After the judge’s decision, Brewster took the Oath of Office Wednesday morning.
Ziccarelli released a statement Tuesday, wishing Brewster well and asking the divided 45th District to come together and support him.