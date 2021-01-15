PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State leaders are preparing to release an updated plan for how older Pennsylvanians will receive their COVID-19 vaccinations but as they prepare, local leaders are pitching their plan as well.

One of those plans is the possibility of PNC Park becoming a vaccine distribution site. Nothing is set yet but other stadiums around the country are currently serving as sites.

Now with the vaccine, according to the Trib, Governor tom Wolf plan to make an announcement next week about getting the vaccine to people 65 and older.

Governor Wolf would have like to get the vaccine rollout moving faster.

He says the federal government makes the call on getting the doses out to the states.

According to The Trib, the governor feels Pennsylvania has been on par with other states.

Its strategy for the vaccine rollout will continue to follow CDC guidance.

The Pirates are currently in talks with their partners Allegheny Health Network about how to make the ballpark a vaccine site.

The Pirates say the ballpark would allow for the proper social distancing while the vaccines are being distributed.

In a statement, the team says: