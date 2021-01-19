By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Phase 1A in Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is expanding to align with federal guidelines, Deputy Secretary of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Cindy Findley announced Tuesday.

Phase 1A, which before included long-term care facility residents and health care workers, now includes anyone over the age of 65 and anyone ages 16-64 with serious medical conditions that make them more at risk for severe illness.

Effective today, we're expanding our #COVID19 #vaccination efforts in Phase 1A to include anyone over 65 and people ages 16-64 with serious medical conditions that make them more at risk for severe illness. View more information about updated vaccine plan: https://t.co/7gn2hiod6q pic.twitter.com/cYHVpPruJy — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) January 19, 2021

The health department says these changes are effective immediately.

Previously, people 75 years and older were in Phase 1B. People 64-74 and 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions were in group 1C.

The state is currently in Phase 1A while other states are already moving onto 1B and 1C. In New York City, people 65 and older are lining up at the Javits Convention Center to receive the coronavirus vaccine, and over in New Jersey, folks 75 and older are doing the same.

RIGHT NOW —> Deputy Secretary Cindy Findley just announced that Phase 1A in the vaccination process in PA is expanding to align with the federal guidelines. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/fwnQ5BPmLC — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) January 19, 2021

Allegheny County sent out an alert Tuesday morning asking for patience from people waiting to be vaccinated, saying the county has a “higher than average” number of health care workers because it’s home to so many health systems.

On top of that, the county says allocations of vaccine from the federal government fluctuate each week and they’ve been unable to receive larger amounts, making it take longer to get through Phase 1A.

Findley, also asking for patience, says Phase 1A now includes 3.5 million people across the state.

You can view the state’s vaccination plan online.