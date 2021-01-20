CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Lamar Advertising, Local TV, Mount Washington, Mt. Washington, Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The billboard battle on Mount Washington is over.

The state Supreme Court rejected the city’s claims that the billboard is illegal.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

That means Lamar Advertising, the owner of the billboard, will keep the space that has been promoting Iron City Beer.

The feud with the city has been going on since 2016. It started when Lamar ratcheted a static, vinyl sign over the electronic advertisement and underlying structure, causing the city to cite Lamar for breaching the zoning code.

