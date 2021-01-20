PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The billboard battle on Mount Washington is over.
The state Supreme Court rejected the city’s claims that the billboard is illegal.
That means Lamar Advertising, the owner of the billboard, will keep the space that has been promoting Iron City Beer.
The feud with the city has been going on since 2016. It started when Lamar ratcheted a static, vinyl sign over the electronic advertisement and underlying structure, causing the city to cite Lamar for breaching the zoning code.
RELATED STORIES:
- Iron City Beer Sign Goes Up On Mt. Washington
- American Flag Foundation Takes Over Mt. Washington Billboard
- City Loses Latest Battle Over Mt. Washington Sprint Sign
- Sprint Changes Sign Atop Mt. Washington As Legal Battle Continues
- City Demands Mount Washington Sign Must Go Following Ruling
- Judge Orders Lamar Advertising To Clean Rust From Back Of Old Bayer Sign
- Lamar Advertising Tells City They Will Not Be Taking Down Sprint Ad