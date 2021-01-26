PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public School leaders will meet once again to hear testimony from parents, staff, and teachers about the possible return to in-person learning.

There’s going to be a second public hearing on Tuesday night because so many people sent in testimony.

There just wasn’t enough time to get it all in during Monday evening’s meeting.

Monday’s public hearing lasted 3 & 1/2 hours.

More than 120 people, including parents, teachers and students sent in testimony.

The board could only get to a little more than half of that.

The basic theme of the meeting — parents want their kids back in school for not only their education, but also their mental health.

Students expressed similar concerns.

But many teachers and staff say they don’t want to come back until they can be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Several speakers read the testimonies that were submitted.

Students are supposed to go back to in-person learning in February, but that could be postponed until April.

Most have been doing remote learning since March 2020 when the pandemic began.

Now, its up to the school board to decide what to do.

They will be making a decision on Wednesday.