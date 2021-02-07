By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TAMPA BAY (KDKA) – “…if it wasn’t for what she does as an educator at the Aliquippa School District and taking one for the team, I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did, so it’s just as much for her as it is for me.”

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs meet at midfield, they’ll be joined by Center Township native and Marine, James Martin.

Martin arrived in Tampa Bay for the Super Bowl and his wife Renee made sure to document their time at Raymond James Stadium.

He was chosen as an honorary captain for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping set up live-streams for Aliquippa High School athletics so parents and friends could watch sporting events this year.

He’s also been helping veterans connect during video game live streams.

“We all need connection,” Martin said. “If there’s anything this pandemic has shown, it’s that everybody needs the interaction, they need their friends, they need their family, they need their restaurants and that’s understood, but when we can’t have them, there’s always another way.”

Of course, as Pittsburgh people, it wouldn’t be a trip to the Super Bowl without a picture next to the storied Lombardi Trophy.

When Martin heads to midfield, he may be in Tampa Bay, but he’ll be representing the black and gold!

