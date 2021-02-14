CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, National Weather Service, Storm Watch, Winter Storm, Winter Storm Warning

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of Western Pennsylvania, including the Pittsburgh area.

RELATED: City Of Pittsburgh, Allegheny Co. Public Works Crews Preparing For Upcoming Winter Storm

The warning will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. on Monday through 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Significant snowfall and ice accumulation from freezing rain (the icy glaze) is expected from this storm .

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Portions of southwestern and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio, and the northern and northern panhandle areas of West Virginia are included in the warning area.

RELATED: Local Churches Changing Ash Wednesday Plans, Procedures Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

There is also a winter weather advisory for Fayette, Monongalia and Preston Counties.

There will still be travel issues there, but not to the extent of the issues created by the ice and snow in the Warning Areas.

The upcoming storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall accumulation as well as the potential for ice accumulation.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Public Works crews from the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County say they are preparing to have salt and plow trucks out on the road ahead of the upcoming storm.

MORE: Man Tased By Police, Arrested After Assaulting Officer Along Liberty Avenue

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.