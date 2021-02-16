SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By: KDKA-TV’s Amy Wadas and Lindsay Ward

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The potential for black ice and untreated roads made for the potential to turn the morning commute into a dicey drive or ride.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward took to the roadways in the Mobile Weather Lab while Amy Wadas monitored public transit concerns at Station Square.

Near Zelienople, roadways were wet with some icy spots.

Watch as KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports:

 

At Station Square early Tuesday morning, trains weren’t running yet, but the concern was how things would get started after a messy situation on Monday night when the Red Line got temporarily stuck because of freezing overhead lines.

Trains began moving out of Station Square early Tuesday morning without issue as of 5:00 a.m.

Around 5:30 a.m., PennDOT announced that speed limit restrictions on several area roadways had been lifted.

