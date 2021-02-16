By: KDKA-TV’s Amy Wadas and Lindsay Ward
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The potential for black ice and untreated roads made for the potential to turn the morning commute into a dicey drive or ride.
KDKA’s Lindsay Ward took to the roadways in the Mobile Weather Lab while Amy Wadas monitored public transit concerns at Station Square.
Near Zelienople, roadways were wet with some icy spots.
Watch as KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports:

At Station Square early Tuesday morning, trains weren’t running yet, but the concern was how things would get started after a messy situation on Monday night when the Red Line got temporarily stuck because of freezing overhead lines.
Good morning! We are monitoring T conditions this morning once the train gets moving. This is what some riders saw last night on the Red Line in Beechview. Ice froze the lines! @KDKA https://t.co/gNJvxaiUO8
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 16, 2021
Trains began moving out of Station Square early Tuesday morning without issue as of 5:00 a.m.
Around 5:30 a.m., PennDOT announced that speed limit restrictions on several area roadways had been lifted.