HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Party committee members in Pennsylvania were meeting remotely Wednesday night, possibly for hours, in what is expected to include a discussion of whether to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.

Toomey’s vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial — and his earlier assessment that Trump had committed “impeachable offenses” in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — has set off a wave of pro-Trump county and local party condemnations of Toomey in Pennsylvania.

The state party brass have remained silent publicly about the matter and did not give a precise agenda for the meeting. A censure vote is a symbolic gesture that may have no real effect on Toomey, who announced in October that he will not run again for office.

Scores of state committee members are expected to join the call, and longtime members say they can’t remember a time that the state party censured anybody, going back 40 years.

Toomey has not backed down from his position after he became one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection.” Ultimately, Trump was acquitted.

Besides Toomey, the North Carolina Republican Party unanimously voted to censure Sen. Richard Burr and the Louisiana GOP executive committee unanimously voted to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy.

