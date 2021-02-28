By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the bald eagles in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood found himself in a tricky situation on Monday night with another bird knocking him from his roost.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night, a great horned owl knocked the male bald eagle from his roost and to the ground below.

The bald eagle seemed to be fine after the attack.
This is the first time anything like this has happened.
Last week, both the male and female bald eagles had to fend off their nest from an intruding raccoon.
Three eggs have been laid recently and are set to hatch sometime during the next month.
