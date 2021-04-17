By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – High school football coaches across the state are being told not to apply for the open position at Pine Richland High School.

Gateway Athletic Director Don Holl confirms to KDKA that he has emailed every high school football coach in Pennsylvania and told them not to apply for Eric Kasperowicz’s old job.

Earlier this week, Kasperowicz and his staff were told that their contracts would not be renewed, just months removed from winning a PIAA state championship.

While Kasperowicz re-applied for the job, Holl is hoping his email will help Kasperowicz’s chances.

He’s asking coaches around the state to stand in solidarity with Kasperowicz.

Pine Richland School District will not say why the coaching staff was let go but players have said they were asked about hazing and bullying.

Kasperowicz denies that any bullying or hazing under his watch.

The school board says they have begun the process of hiring a new head coach and staff.