PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New details have emerged surrounding the alleged assault committed by NFL star Aaron Donald.

The alleged victim is now taking back his claim following the release of a video showing the incident.

DeVincent Spriggs is now looking to apologize to the NFL star.

His attorney says his client mistook someone else for Donald during last weekend’s fight on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Watch as KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan reports:

“I wanted to make this statement public. And to extend an apology to Aaron for what he’s gone through, but I clearly know this was not him,” said Attorney Todd Hollis.

Surveillance video obtained by KDKA showed the fight that happened at the Boom Boom Room last Sunday morning. It shows Spriggs at the bottom of a pile being kicked and punched by a group of men.

In the video, Aaron Donald is off to the side, shown a few seconds later coming over to the fight and can be seen pulling people away from Spriggs.

WATCH: Surveillance Video Of Incident Involving Aaron Donald



Casey White, the defense attorney for Donald, claims five witnesses have said that Donald never touched Spriggs.

“Mr. Spriggs should send Aaron a thank you card,” White told KDKA’s Andy Sheehan.

RELATED STORIES:

White told KDKA that he had an email from Pittsburgh Police saying, “I agree thus far there is no evidence from that video that shows Donald assaulting the victim, period.”

Police told KDKA they are still reviewing the video and other evidence and will not comment until the investigation is complete.

No charges have been filed against anyone at this time.

Hollis tells KDKA they are not planning on pursuing lawsuits against anyone involved.