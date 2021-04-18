By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New developments are rising in the saga over the Pine-Richland School District’s decision to not renew the contracts of the high school football coaching staff.

High school football coaches across the state are being asked not to apply for the open position at Pine-Richland High School.

This edict is coming from Gateway Athletic Director and head football coach Don Holl.

Holl tells KDKA that he emailed every head high school football coach in the state, asking them not to apply for Eric Kasperowicz’s job.

He wants all coaches to stand in solidarity with Kasperowicz.

Kasperowicz and his entire staff were told earlier this week that their contracts would not be renewed, just months after winning a state championship.

The district won’t say why the coaches were let go, but players say they were asked by the district about hazing.

Kasperowicz denies there was any hazing or bullying under his watch. His offensive coordinator and a former player are backing him up on that claim.

“He doesn’t stand for that at all. That place was so well-patrolled by him, as far as the expectations and what went on there,” said Ryan Lehmeier, Pine-Richland offensive coordinator.

“We always say it’s a brotherhood and we’re all best friends. There was never hazing that I noticed,” said Reilly Jordan, former Pine-Richland player and coach.

The school board says the search for a new head coach and staff is underway.

Kasperowicz has re-applied for the job.