PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, the Steelers have already made several additions to their roster.

Pittsburgh has made three picks so far, with the focus being on the offense.

The Steelers selected Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth with the 55th overall pick in the 2nd round.

He is a two-time all-Big Ten selection at his position, with 16 touchdown catches in 30 career games.

Freiermuth says this entire draft experience was everything he could’ve hoped for.

In the third round, the Steelers selected Kendrick Green will the 87th overall pick.

Green is an interior lineman out of IllinoIs, who can play both guard and center.

He started all eight games last season, and 33 games over the course of his three-year career.

Green was also named first-team all-Big Ten by the Associated Press, and second team All-American by USA Today.

He says he is the nastiest guy in the draft and is looking forward to joining the Steelers’ hard-nosed culture.

“Hopefully I come and fit right in. But this year, I’m looking to come in, be a sponge and soak up, you know whatever from the older guys. And I just want to be a workhorse and be ready to get to work,” Green said.

On Thursday, the Steelers drafted running back Najee Harris in the first round.

Harris was the Doak Walker Award winner this past season as the nation’s top running back.

There are four rounds left in this year’s draft, with the Steelers having five more picks.

Their remaining picks include:

Two picks in the 4th round

One pick in the 6th round

Two picks in the 7th round

Stay up to speed with the rest of the Steelers upcoming draft picks with the 2021 NFL Draft Tracker.