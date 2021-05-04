By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – NWS Pittsburgh confirms a brief EF-0 tornado touched down around Portersville Monday evening.READ MORE: American Families Plan: What's In It, And How Could It Put Money In Your Pocket?
A storm survey concluded that a very brief EF-0 tornado occurred northwest of Portersville PA, causing some minor tree damage. A Public Information Statement will be issued soon.
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 4, 2021
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Lawrence and Butler counties Monday night. On Tuesday afternoon, they say a survey determined a tornado briefly touched down northwest of Portersville, causing some minor tree damage.READ MORE: Hosack Elementary School Teacher Placed On Administrative Leave As Police Probe Alleged Incident During Gym Class
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
According to the NWS, before this the Pittsburgh area’s most recent tornado was in Allegheny County last April.
As for Tuesday, we are again under a marginal risk category from the Storm Prediction Center for severe weather outlooks and the biggest threats again would be damaging winds and hail from any storms that reach severe levels. The threat of storms will increase later this afternoon and especially this evening.MORE NEWS: City Of Pittsburgh To Expand Gun Violence Data Tracking
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.