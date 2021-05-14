By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager has died nearly two years after he was shot while attending a Fourth of July celebration in downtown Pittsburgh.

Police confirmed that 18-year-old Keyari Wynn died Friday. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said he died at UPMC Children’s Hospital due to injuries related to the shooting.

The double shooting happened right after the fireworks celebration in the Agnes R. Katz Plaza in the Cultural District in 2019. Camerin Caldwell was taken into custody on July 15.

According to the criminal complaint, Caldwell and a group of his friends were in a verbal argument with another group of guys over rap videos involving slander.

Police say when both groups ran into each other after the fireworks, their argument turned physical.

Digital footage of the plaza shows Caldwell raising his arm and firing several shots into the crowd. Two victims are seen falling to the ground in the video and Caldwell takes off with a gun in his hand.

Wynn, 16 years old at the time, was shot in the head and an 18-year-old was shot six times.

Caldwell is charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and firearms violations.