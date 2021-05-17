By: KDKA-TV News Staff

YORK, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine Monday.

The Governor went to the Family First Health Center in York to be vaccinated, the same facility he visited to receive his first dose on April 19.

“I am very pleased to receive my second vaccine today at Family First Health, a federally qualified health center, that has continued to make a tremendous impact in my home community of York throughout the pandemic,” Wolf said. “I urge anyone who might be considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine to make the decision to make an appointment together to get vaccinated. It is the only way to ensure each of us and our loved ones are safe and healthy as we continue to reopen the commonwealth.”

Today also marked an easing of restrictions for social gatherings, with indoor capacity raised to 50% and outdoor capacity increased to 75%.

On Memorial Day, all COVID-19 mitigation orders will be lifted, except for the mask mandate for those who are not fully vaccinated, which will not be lifted until 70% of Pennsylvanians are vaccinated.