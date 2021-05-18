NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — An urgent manhunt is underway in Westmoreland County, leaving multiple neighborhoods on edge following a deadly double homicide.

At this point, police are still searching for the suspect involved in this case.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck has identified the victims as 40-year-old Jacob Erdeljac and 27-year-old Mara Casale.

Duquesne Light confirmed Erdeljac was an employee for them. A friend of Casale’s told KDKA she was a Penn-Trafford graduate.

Details are still limited, but officers were focused on a farmhouse set bay from the road after someone found the victims on Monday morning in the 2100 block of Claridge-Elliot Road.

“Somebody came here because they were looking for someone, and they found the crime scene,” District Attorney Peck said.

“They found them outside the home and it’s apparent from the evidence gathered that they sustained gunshot wounds that killed them,” Peck said.

Penn Township Police put out an alert to be on the lookout for a red truck that was stolen from the victims and taken from the crime scene.

Police later found the red truck in Manor Borough — but have not found the suspect.

A description of the suspect has not been provided at this time.

District Attorney Peck says investigators are also reviewing whether a car explosion in North Huntingdon is connected to this double homicide.

Stay with KDKA for the latest details on this developing story.