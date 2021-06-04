By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As more events return to Pittsburgh this summer, local organizers are hosting a variety of events during Pride Month.

Pride events in Pittsburgh and across the country were limited last year due to COVID-19.

This year’s events are also significant because it is the first time in some years that the Delta Foundation is not the major organizer of pride events. The Delta Foundation was dissolved last year in August, citing a lack of revenue. It had also been the center of controversy after its former president, Gary Van Horn, was accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer. He settled charges in April.

This year, organizers say they are seeking to make Pride more “inclusive and diverse” than in the past.

This coming weekend, Pittsburgh Pride 2021 will kick off a series of in-person and virtual events. Attendees to in-person events are asked to sanitize their hands and wear masks.

On Friday, June 4, an in-person dinner event will be held as well as a virtual broadcast.

On Saturday, June 5, the Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March will start in Downtown Pittsburgh at noon, and there will also be a sing-along event in West Park, an art show and more in the evening.

The weekend’s events will conclude on Sunday with a brunch, a mini festival and an after party.

More details about all this weekend’s events and how to register can be found here.

However, this weekend is not the end of pride events in Pittsburgh this June.

Steel City Craft Emporium is partnering with the Persad Center to hold an art gallery and pop-up attractions during the weekend of June 11 through June 13. More information about those events can be found here.

Later in the month, SisTers PGH will hold virtual events as part of “People’s Pride 2021 – Reclaiming Pride.”

Towards the end of June, a picnic for LGBTQ+ youth and their families will be hosted at the Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation on Brighton Road.