By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The woman who created the ‘Trump House’ in Westmoreland County and was elected to Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives will be sworn in this afternoon.
Leslie Rossi, who made national headlines for creating the ‘Trump House’ won a special election in Pennsylvania’s 59th legislative district in Westmoreland and Somerset counties, will be sworn in during a ceremony Monday afternoon.
2 new #PAHouse members will be sworn into office tomorrow afternoon.
Rep. Leslie Rossi won a special election in the 59th Legis District (Somerset/Westmoreland)
Watch the swearing-ceremony starting at noon
🖥 https://t.co/3TMrRrUqKg pic.twitter.com/xFCnUQgJWN
— PA House Republicans 🇺🇸 (@PAHouseGOP) June 6, 2021
Rossi was victorious in the special election that was held following the sudden death of Representative Mike Reese.