Rossi was victorious in the special election that was held following the sudden death of Representative Mike Reese.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The woman who created the ‘Trump House’ in Westmoreland County and was elected to Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives will be sworn in this afternoon.

(Courtesy: PA House GOP)

Leslie Rossi, who made national headlines for creating the ‘Trump House’ won a special election in Pennsylvania’s 59th legislative district in Westmoreland and Somerset counties, will be sworn in during a ceremony Monday afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

