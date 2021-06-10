By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Southwest is adding two new non-stop holiday flights from the Pittsburgh International Airport.
From Nov. 23 and Jan. 3, travelers will be able to fly from Pittsburgh to Austin. Non-stop flights to Miami will run Nov. 20 and Jan. 1. Both routes will run on select days.
The airport has recently added several other new flights, and it opened its economy parking lot on Monday.
Southwest now serves 20 cities from Pittsburgh, which the airport says is the most of any carrier there.