PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Laura Meneskie, one of the victims who were killed in a fiery crash when a car slammed into a Pittsburgh plasma center building, is being remembered by her family for her love and for her kindness.
Two employees and one person from inside the vehicle were killed on Saturday when the car barreled into the building, just after 11:30 a.m.
Several others were injured in the crash.
In a statement, Laura’s sister Sarah said the following:
“Laura was such a wonderful, caring, loving person. She touched everybody’s life that she was in. Her love for her mom Pat, her dad Fred, her sister Sarah, her partner Sharon, and her nephew Nikko will be tremendously missed by all of us during this time of hurt.”
It’s still unclear what led up to the crash.