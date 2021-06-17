By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Ahmir Tuli.

Pittsburgh police have charged 40-year-old Chayla Robinson with hinder apprehension or prosecution. She was arrested Thursday at her home in Brentwood, police said.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit took Chayla Robinson, 40, into custody at her home in Brentwood Borough. Robinson is charged with Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution following the shooting death of Ahmir Tuli on February 21, 2021. Background➡️https://t.co/OWe0uFGMAt pic.twitter.com/7oM58wSvXK — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 18, 2021

The 18-year-old was shot and killed in February outside of his mother’s bar, Preeti’s Pitt, in the Strip District.

Police continue to search for a man charged with homicide. They are looking for Mark McClendon, who police say was kicked out of Preeti’s Pitt after getting into an argument with another man.

Law enforcement said McClendon returned later and shot Tuli in the head. Tuli graduated from North Hills High School last spring.

McClendon has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and other charges. Police say McClendon also goes by Howard Hawkins.