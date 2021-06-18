CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The museum will be closed on Saturday, June 19.
Filed Under:Juneteenth, Local News, Pittsburgh News, The Frick Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Frick Pittsburgh says it will be closed to the public on Saturday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 34 New Coronavirus Cases In Last 48 Hours

The museum joins other Pittsburgh institutions in observing the holiday.

READ MORE: Butler County Planning Walk And Candlelight Vigil To Remember Caitlyn Kaufman

City of Pittsburgh offices and PennDOT driver license and photo centers are closed on Friday, June 18 to recognize Juneteenth.

MORE NEWS: 'There's A Literal Bear In Our Backyard:' Black Bear Spotted Roaming Penn Borough Neighborhood

On Thursday, June 17, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a federal holiday.