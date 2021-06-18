By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Frick Pittsburgh says it will be closed to the public on Saturday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.
The museum joins other Pittsburgh institutions in observing the holiday.
City of Pittsburgh offices and PennDOT driver license and photo centers are closed on Friday, June 18 to recognize Juneteenth.
On Thursday, June 17, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a federal holiday.