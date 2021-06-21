By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The prosecution is expected to wrap their case in the homicide trial of Sheldon Jeter.
Jeter is on trial for allegedly shooting and killing Tyric Pugh last year.
Once the prosecution rests their case, the defense will take the stand.
A verdict could be reached as early as sometime this week.
Stay with KDKA for more developing details throughout the day and in our later newscasts.