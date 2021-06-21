CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Once the prosecution rests their case, the defense will take the stand.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Sheldon Jeter, Tyric Pugh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The prosecution is expected to wrap their case in the homicide trial of Sheldon Jeter.

Jeter is on trial for allegedly shooting and killing Tyric Pugh last year.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A verdict could be reached as early as sometime this week.

Stay with KDKA for more developing details throughout the day and in our later newscasts.