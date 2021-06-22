PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vice President Kamala Harris made her first trip to Pittsburgh on Monday.

The vice president talked about infrastructure on the South Side and touted the child tax credit.

It was a very busy day for Vice President Harris, who started the day in Brookline before ending on the South Side.

She was welcomed by leaders and politicians, including U.S. Senator Bob Casey.

“I welcomed her to Pittsburgh. We’re always grateful,” said Casey.

The trip had a two-fold mission: promoting the new and expanded child tax credit and efforts to promote union organizing.

“In many ways, it is about addressing not only what we must do to reinforce the right of collective bargaining but also what we need to do to address the barriers that stand in the way of workers organizing,” Harris said.

On the South Side outside the IBEW, Harris’ motorcade was greeted by her sorority sisters from Alpha Kappa Alpha. Harris saw the women from her car and sent Symone Sanders, her chief spokesperson, to thank them and receive their flowers.

Vice President Harris was joined by U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh during her first visit to Pittsburgh.

There were some streets that were closed within the city due to the visit, while others saw rolling closures as the motorcade moved around the area.