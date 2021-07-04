PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Independence Day is here! People are expected to pack into Point State Park today for fun, food, and the city’s annual fireworks show.

After last year being quiet and subdued because of the pandemic, celebrations are back this year.

The festivities will be going on throughout the day, with many of them taking place at Point State Park.

Activities at the Point will get started at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon with a flag raising near the Fort Pitt Blockhouse, followed by living history demonstrations near the Fort Pitt Museum.

Veterans will be able to get into the museum for free.

Throughout the afternoon, bands will play in the park before the big fireworks display at 9:35 p.m.

If you plan to come down to the Point, expect a heavy police presence.

Uniformed officers will be Downtown, along the North Shore, Mt. Washington, and the in the South Side.

“There is a concern in the community. We take that concern very seriously and that’s why we will have additional officers throughout because we want people to be safe and feel safe when walking from their cars and mass transit,” Chief Scott Schubert said.

Expect bag checks if you decide to attend today’s festivities at Point State Park.

Alcohol, fireworks, pop-up tents, grills, and drones are among the items that will not be allowed to be taken into the park. For more information, click here.

Click here to access KDKA’s 2021 guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades, and more.