By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers hoped to hit a home run with their first round pick in this year’s draft, but they probably didn’t expect to see Najee Harris making multiple appearances on the baseball diamond.

Harris, a Bay Area native, threw out the first pitch at Monday’s Giants game in San Francisco.

Last week, Harris joined California Governor Gavin Newsom to tour a homeless shelter, continuing his mission to give back to others and help advocate for the homeless.

Harris spent a portion of his childhood in and out of shelters with his mother and four siblings.

Harris said it’s important to home to advocate for others who are going through what he did as a child.

This wasn’t his first experience with throwing out the first pitch, either.

Last month, he threw out the first pitch before the Pirates squared off with the Miami Marlins at PNC Park.

Harris is expected to be a key player for the Steelers this season, who are set to begin training camp later this month.