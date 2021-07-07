By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been arrested in the death of a teen who was shot and killed outside of his mother's bar in the Strip District earlier this year.
Ahmir Tuli was killed in February outside Preeti's Pitt on Penn Avenue. Hawkins was charged in Tuli's death and police say he was arrested in North Hollywood, California on Wednesday.
Police say Hawkins was kicked out of Preeti’s Pitt after getting into an argument with another man. Law enforcement said Hawkins returned later and shot Tuli in the head.
Tuli graduated from North Hills High School last spring.
Hawkins, who also goes by Mark McClendon, is facing multiple charges, including homicide. Chayla Robinson was also charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution in Tuli’s death.