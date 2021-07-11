By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DENVER (KDKA) – A Mars Area native has been taken 14th overall in the MLB Draft.
Will Bednar, a former pitcher at Mars Area High School and current Mississippi State pitcher was taken 14th overall in the MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants.
Bednar is coming off a College World Series victory when his Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores and in that series, Bednar was named the series’ Most Outstanding Player.
He threw seven innings of a no-hitter after being relieved in the deciding game of the series.
Bednar now becomes the fourth former WPIAL player taken in the first round of the MLB Draft in the last six years.
Back at home, Will’s brother David is currently pitching for the Pirates after an offseason trade brought him back to his hometown.
