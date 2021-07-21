SEATTLE (KDKA/AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost Brandon Tanev to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

Brandon is in the house!! Welcome to Seattle! pic.twitter.com/PyQ7lfgirX — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 22, 2021

The Penguins said goodbye to the 29-year-old winger on Twitter.

“Thanks for the passionate celebrations, the intense energy, and for being a great teammate. We wish you all the best, Turbo!”

Thanks for the passionate celebrations, the intense energy, and for being a great teammate. We wish you all the best, Turbo! pic.twitter.com/uVBUzPPC5g — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 22, 2021

Former Penguin Jared McCann, who Pittsburgh traded to the Maple Leafs over the weekend, was also selected by Seattle.

MCCANN YOU BELIEVE IT?!@JaredMcCann, we can't wait to meet you. pic.twitter.com/BQ5qbZ7Kjk — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 22, 2021

On Wednesday, the league’s newest franchise is setting the foundation for its first roster, making 30 picks and becoming the NHL’s 32nd team.

The 669 players left unprotected for the expansion draft created numerous avenues for Seattle, from trying to match the success of Vegas from its inaugural season to going younger and cheaper and looking to develop long-term.

Seattle must take at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies, and spend at least $48 million of its $81.5 million in salary cap space.

Before the draft, the Penguins protected seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie.

