By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two years after 18-year-old Keyari Wynn was shot and killed in Pittsburgh on the Fourth of July, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner has officially ruled his death to be a homicide.
On the Fourth of July in 2019, a double shooting happened just after the fireworks display in the city in the Agnes R. Katz Plaza in the Cultural District.
Wynn was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries on May 14 of this year.
On July 15, 2019, Camerin Caldwell was taken into custody for the shooting and charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and firearms violations.