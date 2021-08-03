By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood and Sandcastle are changing their indoor mask policies, sources confirmed to KDKA on Tuesday.
All team members and guests are being asked to wear face masks at indoor facilities at Kennywood and Sandcastle.
This only applies for guests and team members indoors and not when they are outdoors at the parks.
The change comes as the CDC determined transmission rates of COVID-19 in Allegheny County are at the Substantial level.
“Now that Allegheny County is noted as having reached the Substantial level, we’re asking all guests and team members to wear a mask when indoors at Kennywood and Sandcastle, per the CDC’s guidance. This only applies indoors,” a Kennywood spokesperson told KDKA.
On Monday, Allegheny County reported 320 new coronavirus cases in the last 72 hours.
On Monday, Allegheny County reported 320 new coronavirus cases in the last 72 hours.

Back in mid-May, Kennywood had announced fully vaccinated guests were not required to wear masks at the park in most situations when new case rates of the virus were reaching a low point.
