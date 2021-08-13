By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A block of East Carson Street is shut down over fears a building that investigators believe was struck by lightning will fully collapse onto the road.

The road is closed between 16th and 17th street in both directions. Police say they made the decision to close it because it’s a public safety issue. With more rain on the way, they fear the building will collapse onto itself and into the busy roadway.

It’s a traffic change that comes before a Friday night on the South Side. East Carson Street will become one-way in between S. 10th and S. 18th starting at 9:30 p.m. Those changes are part of Public Safety’s efforts to stem violence and control the “dangerous and untenable” South Side crowds that followed the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

Officials say the upper floor of the building partially collapsed in the 1600 block of East Carson Street around 8 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses said the collapse sounded like a bomb going off.

Surveillance video caught the moment the top half of the building came crashing down, bricks just barely missing a passerby.

A viewer just sent me this surveillance video showing the moment the upper level of this South Side building came crashing onto the pavement. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Uz5YZ2Ggsi — 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐃𝐊𝐀 (@roycejonesnews) August 13, 2021

The building is home to the Swirl Penguin ice cream shop, which had just opened a few months ago. The Rex Theater next door was also damaged.

Investigators with Public Safety say it was likely a lightning strike that caused the partial collapse. They’re still on scene Friday afternoon, assessing the damage and trying to determine the official cause of the accident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story, including an interview with the person almost hit as the building collapsed.