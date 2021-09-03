BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDE
Task Force Investigating Illegal 'Ride-Out' Events Serves Four Arrest Warrants, Confiscates One Vehicle
A task force comprised of four agencies arrested four people in connection to illegal "ride-out" events.
Hurricanes, Holidays, And Gas Prices: Will Hurricane Ida's Aftermath Cause A Jump At The Pump?
Hurricane Ida made its way up the east coast right at the end of the summer driving season, so will we see a spike in gas prices?
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Fall-Like Conditions Kick Off The Holiday Weekend
As we head into Labor Day Weekend, the temperatures will feel a little more like fall than summer.
Ida's Impact: Cleanup Underway After Remnants Of Storm Cause Widespread Flooding, Damage
The remnants from Hurricane Ida have brought heavy rains to the area and has caused flooding and road closures throughout western Pennsylvania.
Penguins Sign Veteran Goalie Louis Domingue To One-Year, Two-Way, $750,000 Contract
The Penguins signed veteran goalie Louis Domingue to a one-year, two-way contract.
Difo's 11th Inning Error Costs Pirates, Lose 6-5 To Cubs
An error by Pirates' second basemen Wilmer Difo proved costly in extra innings.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
College Football Kicks Off On CBS Sports Network With Five Week 1 Matchups
College football is back and CBS Sports Network has five games set for opening weekend.
2021 World's Strongest Man Finale Airing On CBS Saturday, September 4
Who will take the title of World's Strongest Man? CBS has coverage of the competition finale this Saturday.
'Survivor' 41 Announces Full Cast: Features Former NFL Athlete, Neurosurgeon, College Students
'Survivor' 41 has released the full list of castaways.
'We're Trying To Bring Swimming To A Broader Audience': Lilly King On International Swimming League & 2020 Olympics
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King talks with us about the International Swimming League on CBS & CBS Sports Network and her experience at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Noah Eagle, Donte Whitner Joins CBS Sports' Growing Roster Of College Football Announcer And Analyst Talent
CBS Sports has extended its talent roster for SEC and Mountain West college football coverage across CBS and CBS Sports Network.
'We Kicked It Up A Notch & Lit It On Fire': Heléne Yorke On Season 2 Of 'The Other Two' & Working With Molly Shannon
Heléne Yorke discusses the return of her comedy series "The Other Two" and what it was like to work with Saturday Night Live alumna Molly Shannon.
PTL Links: Sept. 3, 2021
September 3, 2021 at 9:26 am
Filed Under:
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Heinz Field Kickoff & Rib Fest
Spark 360
CAMO Customz
Fan N’ATion
Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar
Rania’s Catering
Rania’s Recipe
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram