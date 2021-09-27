By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A ten-month-old baby had to be revived with Narcan after getting into a bundle of heroin.
The child’s mother, 27-year-old Melissa Miller, is now in the Beaver County Jail.
Police say on Saturday morning, they were called to a house on Rice Avenue in Ambridge for a report of a baby that was unresponsive and not breathing.
Police say they were told the baby had gotten into a bundle of heroin and was overdosing.
They gave the baby two doses of naloxone and started CPR until paramedics arrived.
Miller was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.