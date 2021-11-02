By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Several days after an arrest warrant was issued, an 18-year-old has been apprehended and is facing homicide charges in connection with a deadly shooting in New Castle.
New Castle Police say that 18-year-old Daniel Tweedlie was arrested following an investigation into a deadly shooting.
On Sunday, October 24, police responded to reports of a shooting after a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital.
The victim, identified as Devon Thompson, died from his injuries.
An arrest warrant had previously been issued for Tweedlie.
Police say he was arrested at a home along McClearly Avenue and will be taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
Tweedlie is facing charges of criminal homicide and firearm charges.