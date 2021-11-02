ELECTION DAY2021 Voters' Guide To The Municipal Election
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Several days after an arrest warrant was issued, an 18-year-old has been apprehended and is facing homicide charges in connection with a deadly shooting in New Castle.

New Castle Police say that 18-year-old Daniel Tweedlie was arrested following an investigation into a deadly shooting.

(Courtesy: New Castle Police Department)

On Sunday, October 24, police responded to reports of a shooting after a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim, identified as Devon Thompson, died from his injuries.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

An arrest warrant had previously been issued for Tweedlie.

Police say he was arrested at a home along McClearly Avenue and will be taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

Tweedlie is facing charges of criminal homicide and firearm charges.