By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Steelers player is due back in court today on DUI charges.
Louis Lipps, Jr. is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in connection with an incident that took place on Mt. Washington earlier this month.
Related stories:
- Louis Lipps: Former Steelers WR Will Skip Hall Of Honor Ceremonies This Weekend
- Former Steelers WR Louis Lipps Jr. Arrested On DUI Charges On Mt. Washington
Police say Lipps hit a parked trailer and then blew nearly three times the legal limit on a breathalyzer.