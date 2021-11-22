CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say Lipps hit a parked trailer and then blew nearly three times the legal limit on a breathalyzer.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Steelers player is due back in court today on DUI charges.

Louis Lipps, Jr. is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in connection with an incident that took place on Mt. Washington earlier this month.

